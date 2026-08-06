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Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Present for practice

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gibbs (back) was in uniform and taking reps during the early walkthrough portion of Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Gibbs, who coach Dan Campbell previously noted was dealing with a "little bit of a back" issue that cropped up during conditioning tests, has been looking for a new deal with the Lions, so his presence at practice, in any capacity, is notable. However, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, after the team's walkthrough and stretch, Gibbs went to a side field to work with a trainer, so it appears as though the running back may not participate in the rest of Thursday's session after all.

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