Gibbs rushed 17 times for 41 yards, caught two of three targets for 23 yards and lost a fumble in Thursday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings.

Gibbs continued to struggle on the ground with his fourth consecutive game of 43 or fewer rushing yards, and he lost a fumble for the first time this season in the second quarter. The Lions' untimely three-game losing streak has knocked them out of playoff contention heading into the Week 18 regular-season finale at Chicago, but Gibbs has yet to endure a multi-game touchdown drought in 2025. Week 18 will mark Gibbs' final opportunity to add to his NFL-record 48 scrimmage touchdowns through three regular seasons.