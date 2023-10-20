Watch Now:

Gibbs (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Baltimore.

Gibbs kicked off Week 7 prep with back-to-back limited practices, but coach Dan Campbell said Friday that the rookie running back is "gonna be a go" for Sunday following a two-game absence due to a hamstring issue, according to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. With the Lions' top backfield option David Montgomery (ribs) ruled out and reserve Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe) questionable to play, Gibbs doesn't have many obstacles to a huge workload this weekend, which could yield fruit as he's averaged 4.6 yards on his 39 carries and recorded 14 catches (on 18 targets) for 70 yards in four appearances.

