Gibbs had a strong day in the Lions' final practice of training camp Thursday, most notably running for 59- and 16-yard touchdowns during the session, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

After being contained on the first two of the first-team offense's eight drives on the day, Gibbs delivered his biggest gain of the day on the Lions' third possession. On the second play of that drive, Gibbs followed a block from right guard Tate Ratledge, then found daylight while bouncing out to the outside and raced past cornerback Avonte Maddox for a 59-yard house call. He then finished practice with his second touchdown of the day, taking a fourth-and-1 pitch to the outside and following a Penei Sewell block to beat multiple defenders to the pylon. The two scoring jaunts were demonstrative of Gibbs' trademark explosiveness in open space, but now that David Montgomery is in Houston, the Lions are likely to turn to Gibbs to add more work to his plate in the form of increased usage in goal-line situations and as a runner on early downs. Detroit signed Isiah Pacheco this offseason with the goal of having him take on some of those functions that Montgomery had handled, but Pacheco won't be available until Week 5 at the earliest while he recovers from a back injury as well as an MCL sprain.