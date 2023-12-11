Gibbs rushed the ball 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Bears. He added three receptions on four targets for 16 yards.

Gibbs split work out of the backfield nearly exactly evenly with David Montgomery, and the duo had nearly identical stat lines. Gibbs ultimately had the more productive day thanks to a 12-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, his sixth trip to the end zone in his last seven games. He's also topped 80 total yards from scrimmage in three of five contests since David Montgomery returned from a rib injury. Gibbs should be in a favorable position to close the season, particularly in a Week 15 matchup against a Broncos defense that has a particularly leaky run defense.