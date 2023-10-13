Gibbs (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gibbs hurt his hamstring at the end of last Friday's practice and now will miss a second straight game. His failure to practice this week suggests he's also at risk of missing Week 7 in Baltimore, though the Lions haven't commented on expectations beyond this Sunday. They're left with Craig Reynolds behind lead back David Montgomery, while Zonovan Knight (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season.