Gibbs rushed 20 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Lions' 19-9 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

It was a relatively quiet day by Gibbs' lofty standards against a Dolphins team that's proven to have plenty of fight despite its losing record. The standout back salvaged his fantasy day with an eight-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, Gibbs' second score on the ground in as many games and ninth overall. Gibbs failed to record at least one reception for the first time this season, but he's already amassed 1,132 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns across eight games heading into next Sunday's showdown against the Patriots in Germany.