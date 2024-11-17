Gibbs rushed 11 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for a 54-yard catch in the Lions' 52-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Gibbs logged four fewer carries than backfield mate David Montgomery but gained just six less yards, and he finished third on the Lions in receiving yards thanks to a career-long 54-yard reception. Gibbs also recorded his fifth rushing touchdown in the last five games on a one-yard run early in the second quarter, making it yet another rewarding fantasy afternoon for the explosive second-year back. Gibbs next takes aim at a vulnerable Colts defense in a Week 12 road matchup next Sunday.