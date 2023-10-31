Gibbs rushed 26 times for 152 yards and a touchdown while bringing in all five targets for 37 yards in the Lions' 26-14 win over the Raiders on Monday night.

It was milestone night for Gibbs, who set a new career high in rushing yards while also recording his first home touchdown via a 27-yard run late in the third quarter. That scoring scamper served as Gibbs' longest run of the night, underscoring how consistently efficient he was throughout the contest. David Montgomery (ribs) figures to be healthy by the time the Lions come out of their Week 9 bye, so how the division of labor will shake out between him and Montgomery in Week 10 against the Chargers will be something to monitor.