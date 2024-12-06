Gibbs rushed 15 times for 43 yards and secured all six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 34-31 win over the Packers on Thursday night.

Gibbs and backfield mate David Montgomery struggled to find consistent running room, and 20 of Gibbs' rushing yards actually came on one carry. However, the second-year back tied Tim Patrick for the lead in receptions and recorded his second receiving touchdown of the season on a two-yard catch just before halftime. Gibbs now has four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) over the last four games heading into a Week 15 home clash against the Bills on Sunday night, Dec. 15.