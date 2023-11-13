Gibbs carried the ball 14 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns and caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Chargers.

While David Montgomery returned from a rib injury Sunday and led the Lions with 116 rushing yards and a score of his own, Gibbs wound up seeing five more touches while nearly matching his scrimmage yardage total. The rookie also produced more points, scoring on a pair of one-yard TD plunges in the first and second quarters. Gibbs and Montgomery seems likely to remain in a timeshare while both are healthy, but both could come up big again in Week 11 against the Bears.