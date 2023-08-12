Gibbs rushed six times for 19 yards and caught his only target for 18 yards in Friday's 21-16 preseason win over the Giants.

Gibbs was viewed as a reach when the Lions picked him 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but at least Detroit should give the rookie out of Alabama plenty of touches to justify the selection. He figures to be a direct replacement for D'Andre Swift, whom the Lions traded away after drafting Gibbs. The shifty running back showed off his pass-catching skills on an 18-yard reception to move the chains on Detroit's third possession, but Gibbs will need to be more efficient on the ground moving forward to compete with David Montgomery for early-down work.