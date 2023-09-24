Gibbs is expected to receive the majority of the snaps out of the backfield in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The report doesn't come as a major surprise, given that the Lions' lead option on the ground through the team's first two games -- David Montgomery (thigh) -- is listed as doubtful and thus in line to miss the Week 3 contest. Gibbs has made slightly more noise in the passing game than on the ground thus far during his rookie season, recording nine catches for 57 yards on nine targets and carrying 14 times for 59 yards. While he should remain the Lions' top pass-catching back throughout his rookie season, Gibbs' profile in the ground attack should noticeable expand this week with Montgomery out of the mix. However, Pelissero notes that the Lions still plan to keep the other two healthy backs on the roster -- Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight -- involved, so Gibbs may not be handed a true workhorse role Sunday. Still, Gibbs looks like he'll have his best opportunity to date to produce for fantasy managers.