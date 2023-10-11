Gibbs (hamstring) said Wednesday that he probably won't know until Friday if he is healthy enough to play Sunday in Tampa Bay, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gibbs strained his hamstring in practice last Friday and ended up missing Detroit's blowout win over the Panthers on Sunday. He was then held out of practice Wednesday, though it sounds like he hopes to get back on the field in at least a limited capacity by the end of the week. If Gibbs doesn't end up playing, the Lions will have Craig Reynolds and possibly Zonovan Knight (shoulder) as RB options behind lead runner David Montgomery. Lions running backs coach Scottie Montgomery said Wednesday that Gibbs is "right where he should be" and is deriving extra motivation from the knowledge that his early impact hasn't met outside expectations.