Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Still not practicing

Gibbs (back), was present but not in uniform for Monday's practice, Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News reports.

When asked when he thinks he'll return to the practice field, Gibbs -- who has yet to take reps training camp as he reportedly holds in for a new contract -- the running back said "only time will tell." Per Eric Woodyard of ESPN, coach Dan Campbell noted last week that Gibbs was dealing with a "little bit of a back" issue that cropped up during conditioning tests, but on Monday Gibbs declined to comment on the reason for his absence. For his part, Campbell said this past Thursday that he's "not even sweating" Gibbs' situation, but until his star back re-takes the field, added practice reps will be available for Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki (eye) Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small and Kye Robichaux.