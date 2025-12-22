Gibbs rushed the ball seven times for two yards in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Steelers. He added 10 receptions on 13 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions ran a very pass-heavy offense, with Jared Goff attempting 54 passes compared to only 12 rushing attempts for the team. That naturally limited Gibbs' production on the ground, though he still underwhelmed as a rusher and has now been held below 50 rushing yards in four of his last six games. Gibbs still managed to have a productive fantasy performance thanks to his work as a receiver, as he recorded double-digit catches for the third time this season while also reaching the end zone on a four-yard reception late in the fourth quarter.