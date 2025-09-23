Gibbs took 22 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns while catching five of six targets for 32 yards in Monday's 38-30 win over the Ravens.

Gibbs was uncharacteristically inefficient on Monday Night Football, failing to crack the century mark in total yards despite handling a season high 27 touches. Fortunately for managers, the fantasy stud still generated RB1 numbers by making his second and third trips to the end zone this season. David Montgomery (12-151-2) also went off for Detroit in a shining example of true timeshare that can produce two valuable assets on a weekly basis. Gibbs will face another stiff test defensively when the Lions host the Browns on Sunday.