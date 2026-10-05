Gibbs rushed 15 times for 46 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of seven targets for 31 yards in the Lions' 32-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday night.

Gibbs' season-low rushing yardage total was particularly surprising considering no team had allowed more rushing yards to running backs than Carolina coming into Week 4. Gibbs also wasn't able to make up for the lack of rushing production with his work as a pass catcher, but he at least added his fifth rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard run late in the first half. Gibbs and the Lions will look to bounce back in a Week 5 road matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.