Gibbs rushed 21 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in all three of his targets for nine receiving yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Colts.

Detroit's talented backfield featured both co-starters scoring touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's win. Gibbs was afforded extra opportunities and a second score after David Montgomery (shoulder) exited the contest with a shoulder injury in the third quarter. The 22-year-old Gibbs is now up to 10 rushing touchdowns through 11 games this season, matching the entire total from his 15-game rookie campaign. If Montgomery's injury forces him to miss the Lions' next contest, Gibbs would become the primary back in a tasty matchup against the Bears on Thanksgiving Day.