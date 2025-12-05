Gibbs rushed 12 times for 43 yards and three touchdowns while bringing in all seven targets for 77 yards in the Lions' 44-30 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Gibbs accrued more production through the air, finishing with his second-highest reception and receiving yardage totals of the season. However, the 2023 first-round pick found the end zone a season-high number of times on the ground by recording rush TDs of one, 10 and 13 yards, the latter two scores coming during the second half of the final period. Gibbs also contributed a trio of double-digit gains on his seven catches, and he'll naturally continue to profile as an elite option for a Week 15 road showdown against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 14.