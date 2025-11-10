Gibbs rushed the ball 15 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders. He added three receptions on four targets for 30 yards and an additional score.

Gibbs showcased his entire skillset in Sunday's win, accounting for three touchdowns and 172 yards from scrimmage. His first score came on a route over the middle for 14 yards, which he then followed up with a tough 13-yard run into the end zone, during which he bullied his way through several defenders. Gibbs capped off his day with a 43-yard scamper down the right sideline, beating several Commanders' defenders with his speed. This was Gibbs' most productive fantasy performance of the season -- it was his second-highest yardage total of the campaign -- and marked his fourth game with either multiple trips to the end zone or 100 total yards from scrimmage.