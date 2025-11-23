Gibbs carried the ball 15 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns while catching 11 of 12 targets for 45 yards and a third TD in Sunday's 34-27 overtime win over the Giants.

The 11 catches and 12 targets were career highs for Gibbs as were the 264 scrimmage yards, while the 219 rushing yards were the most ever in a game by a Detroit player not named Barry Sanders. Gibbs saved his best for last as well -- after catching a three-yard TD pass in the second quarter and busting loose for a 49-yard score on the ground in the fourth, the third-year back dashed for a 69-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of OT. Through 11 games this season, Gibbs already has 10 rushing TDs -- his third straight season in double digits -- with 951 rushing yards on 6.1 yards per carry, while adding a 48-379-3 receiving line on 55 targets. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 13 during a Thanksgiving tilt against the Packers.