Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said the Lions will use Gibbs in "some ways that people don't quite think we might,", Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The 12th overall pick figures to see a mix of carries and targets when the Lions face the Chiefs on Thursday, splitting backfield snaps with David Montgomery behind a veteran offensive line that's returning five starters. The Lions may run some plays with both backs on the field, and Gibbs could see targets out wide or in the slot from empty looks even when he's the only RB on the field. The workload split between Gibbs and Montgomery is probably the top fantasy storyline to monitor for the Thursday season opener in Kansas City.