Gibbs rushed the ball 11 times for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens. He added nine receptions on 10 targets for 58 yards.

Gibbs got a chance to lead the Detroit backfield with David Montgomery (ribs) sidelined, and he delivered 126 total yards. He found room to run difficult for most of the game, though that changed early in the fourth quarter -- with the outcome decided -- when he scored his first career touchdown from 21 yards away. Gibbs' volume as a receiver was also notable, as he entered the contest with only 18 targets combined across his first four games. It's unclear whether Montgomery will be back for the Lions' Week 8 matchup against the Raiders, but Gibbs could be in line for another significant workload.