Gibbs rushed 11 times for 54 yards while securing four of eight targets for 19 yards during Thursday's 29-22 loss to Green Bay.

After seeing two more carries than David Montgomery did in the first game after Detroit's Week 9 bye, Gibbs has trailed his counterpart by four carries in each of the past two weeks. While the Alabama product has still been seeing more touches per game lately thanks to a huge role in the passing game -- and he could have had a more productive day had Jared Goff been more accurate on a couple of Gibbs' looks -- Gibbs' upside is undoubtedly capped by Montgomery, who racked up his eighth touchdown in seven games this season. The Detroit offense will look to keep fostering two productive running backs when the Lions reconvene for a Week 13 road matchup with a Saints defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest receptions to running backs in 2023.