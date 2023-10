Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Gibbs (hamstring) is trending toward playing next Sunday against the Ravens, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Gibbs has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury he sustained in practice ahead of Week 5. With David Montgomery (ribs) now looking at missing at least one game, the Lions might need to lean even more on Gibbs, though Craig Reynolds, Devine Ozigbo and Zonovan Knight also remain in the backfield mix for Detroit.