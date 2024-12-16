Gibbs appears positioned to inherit an increased backfield role, as David Montgomery (knee) is out indefinitely due to a potentially significant MCL injury sustained during Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gibbs piled up 114 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's loss to Buffalo, a contest in which Detroit was forced to play from behind and adopt a pass-heavy approach. Montgomery's MCL injury seems to have also factored into Gibbs' increased role, rather than the two operating in a fairly even timeshare, as per usual. Now, with Montgomery potentially in danger of missing the remainder of the 2024 campaign, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Gibbs seems to be facing a clear path to workhorse opportunities down the stretch, making him matchup-proof. Gibbs hasn't required a hefty workload in order to produce this season, but with Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki now positioned as his top complementary options, he seems positioned as the Lions' clear backfield leader heading into a road matchup against the Bears in Week 16.