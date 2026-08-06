Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs: Working off to side Thursday

Gibbs (back) took part in the Lions' walkthrough and stretch Thursday before taking part in conditioning work on a side field during practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After Gibbs arrived at the Lions' facility in full uniform, he appeared poised to take part in his first practice of training camp, but he's apparently not ready to get involved in drills just yet. Gibbs is managing what appears to be a minor back issue, though his desire for a long-term contract extension may also be a factor in keeping him from practicing. With the Falcons' Bijan Robinson and Colts' Jonathan Taylor securing new contracts this week, Gibbs could be next in line to put pen to paper on a new deal.