Bates went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made made three of four PATs in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Bates was able to convert a 22-yard field goal late in the second quarter before later adding makes from 28 and 48 yards in the second half. The performance marked the first time this season that he's made three field goals in a contest. Bates has now gone 12-for-16 on field-goal tries over nine games this season.