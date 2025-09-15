Bates went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all seven of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 52-21 win over the Bears.

Bates was rather busy in Week 2 as the Lions dominated Chicago at home, but he wasn't perfect in the contest. The kicker missed a 55-yard field-goal try wide left in the second quarter, marking his first miss of the year. Bates later connected on a chip-shot 34-yard attempt in third quarter. Through two games in 2025, the 26-year-old has gone 3-for-4 on field goals and a spotless 8-for-8 on PATs.