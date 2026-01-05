Bates went 27-for-34 on field-goal attempts and made 54 of 56 PATs over 17 games during the regular season.

Bates took step back in his second season in Detroit from a field-goal percentage standpoint, converting 79 percent of his tries after making 90 percent in his rookie campaign. Most notably, the kicker struggled from 50-plus yards, going 4-for-9 on attempts from that range. Bates will enter the offseason as a free agent, but it'd be a surprise if the Lions weren't interested in re-signing him.