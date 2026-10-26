Bates went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made both of his PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers.

Bates was able to convert multiple field-goal attempts for just the second time this season. The kicker split the uprights on a 40-yard try in the second quarter before he sent Green Bay packing with a game-winning 22-yard chip shot as time expired in regulation. Bates has yet to miss a kick this season, going 10-for-10 on field-goal tries, including a 54-yard make in Week 4 against the Panthers, while nailing all 22 of his extra-point attempts over six contests.