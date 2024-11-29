Bates went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while making two PATs in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Bears.
Bates was able to make multiple field goals for the first time in three weeks, connecting from 30, 36 and 48 yards in the contest. The kicker did notch his first missed field goal of the year in the fourth quarter, pushing the ball wide right from 45 yards out. Bates is now 19-for-20 on field-goal tries and 44-for-45 on extra-point attempts in 2024.
