Bates made his lone field-goal attempt and all three PATs in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Steelers.

Bates' lone field goal was good from 36 yards. The second-year kicker has struggled a bit this season, making just 79 percent of his field-goal attempts after converting 90 percent as a rookie. However, he's remained strong in the PAT department, with NFL-highs in extra-point attempts (54) and conversions (52) through 15 contests. Bates will again be kicking in a dome this upcoming Thursday against the Vikings in Minnesota.