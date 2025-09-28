Bates made both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries during the Lions' 34-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Bates helped the Lions maintain their lead by connecting on field goals from 48 and 58 yards in the second quarter, the later of which was his first successful make from 50-plus yards of the season. He has started the regular season 6-for-8 on field-goal attempts and 17-for-17 on extra-point tries through four games.