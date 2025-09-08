Bates went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Packers.

Bates made a pair of chip shot field goals in the contest, connecting from 30 yards in the second quarter and 27 yards in the third quarter. The kicker had an impressive rookie campaign in Detroit last year, going 26-for-29 on field-goal attempts over 17 regular-season games, and he has now opened the 2025 campaign on a positive note.