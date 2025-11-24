Bates made both of his field-goal attempts and went 4-for-4 on extra-point tries during the Lions' 34-27 overtime win over the Giants on Sunday.

Both of Bates' field goals came at the end of each half, with his 59-yarder at the end of the fourth quarter sending Sunday's game to overtime with the score at 27-27. That 59-yard field goal matched Bates' career high, and the second-year kicker is now 5-for-8 on field-goal tries from 50-plus yards this season. Across four games since the Lions' Week 8 bye, Bates has gone 7-for-8 on field-goal attempts and 10-for-12 on extra-point tries.