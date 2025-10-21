Bates went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made all three of his PATs in Monday's 24-9 win over the Buccaneers.

Bates missed a 54-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the late moments of the second quarter before later adding a 58-yard make in the fourth. The kicker has now gone 8-for-11 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-5 from 50-plus yards, while making all 27 of his extra-point attempts over seven games this season.