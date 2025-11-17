Bates made his only field-goal try and missed his only PAT in Sunday night's 16-9 loss to the Eagles.

Bates had a mixed bag of a performance in Week 11. He missed an extra-point attempt for the second week in a row, albeit from 48 yards, after wide receiver Jameson Williams was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a touchdown in the second quarter. The kicker was able to connect on a 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter though, notching his first make from 50-plus yards since Week 7. Bates has now gone 13-for-17 on field-goal attempts, including 3-for-6 from 50-plus yards, while making 33 of 35 extra-point tries over 10 games this year.