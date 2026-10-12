Bates made his lone field-goal attempt and converted on all six of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 45-21 win over the Cardinals.

The Lions' offense scoring six touchdowns, three on the ground and three through the air, so most of Bates' work came on extra points and kickoffs, though he also connected on a 46-yard field-goal late in the second quarter to give the Lions a 24-7 lead. Bates has attempted one field goal in four of the first five games of the regular season, although his 20 extra-point makes leads the NFL. The Lions are on a bye for Week 6, so their next game will take place Week 7 at home against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25.