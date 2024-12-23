Bates went 2-for-3 on field-goal tries while making all four of his PATs in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears.

Bates made a 30-yard field goal on Detroit's first possession of the day before adding a 34-yarder in the final seconds of the first quarter. The kicker was later tasked with attempting a 65-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, which he left several yards short. Albeit a rather challenging attempt, the miss marked his third in the last four games, going 7-for-10 on field goals over those contests. On the year, Bates is now 23-for-26 on field-goal attempts while making 58 of 59 PATs over 15 games.