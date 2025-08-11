Bates made his only field-goal attempt while going 2-for-2 on extra-point tries in Friday's 17-10 preseason win over the Falcons.

Bates was able to connect on a 57-yard field-goal try in the third quarter, notching his first make of the preseason. The kicker has now opened the preseason exactly where he left off last season, making Friday's field goal while combining to go 3-for-3 on PATs over two games so far in the preseason.