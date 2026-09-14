Bates made his lone field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-30 overtime win over the Saints.

Bates had a subpar 2025 season, converting just 27 of 34 field-goal tries and 54 of 56 PATs, and he followed it up with a rough preseason this summer. However, he was perfect against New Orleans, converting a chip-shot 23-yard field goal with the four extra points. Bates led all NFL kickers in point-after attempts and makes last season in Detroit's high-powered offense. If he can get his field-goal percentage back up closer to 90 percent, Bates should regain K1 status in fantasy this season.