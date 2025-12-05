Bates went 3-of-4 on field-goal attempts and 5-for-5 on extra-point tries in Thursday's 44-30 win over the Cowboys.

The kicker had a 52-yard field-goal try blocked in the third quarter, but other than that, he made the most of his opportunities, connecting on field goals from 38, 47 and 46 yards, respectively. Bates is now 19-of-24 on field-goal tries and 45-of-47 on extra-point attempts for the year, with all five field-goal misses coming from 40 yards or longer. The second-year pro is often limited in his field-goal opportunities by his coach's desire to go for it on fourth down, but Thursday proved one of his busier games.