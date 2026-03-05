The Lions placed an exclusive rights free agent tender on Bates on Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

While Bates wasn't nearly as effective in 2025 as he was as a 2024 rookie, he still converted 27 of 34 field-goal attempts and a league-high 54 PATs on 56 tries. Through two seasons, Bates has made 84 percent of his field-goal tries and 96 percent of his extra points. He figures to be busy again next season in Detroit's high-powered offense.