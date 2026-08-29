Bates didn't get a field-goal attempt and went just 1-for-3 on extra-point attempts in Saturday's 25-16 preseason win over the Colts.

The Lions scored four touchdowns on the afternoon but failed on a two-point conversion on one of them. Bates hasn't looked great this preseason and converted a subpar 79.4 percent of his FG attempts in 2025, but as yet there's been no suggestion his spot is in jeopardy. Detroit's high-powered offense offers Bates a reliable floor in terms of PAT volume, but the unit's efficiency also limits his FG volume, and his fantasy ceiling -- he reached double-digit points in just seven of 17 regular-season games last season.