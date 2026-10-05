Bates connected on all four of his field-goal tries and both of his point-after attempts in Sunday's 32-26 loss to the Panthers.

Bates finished with a season-high 14 points in the loss, doubling up his previous best after he totaled seven points in each of the Lions' first three contests. He got the scoring started on the night with a season-long 54-yard boot in the first quarter, then knocked down attempts of 43 and 41 yards in the second quarter before tacking on a 26-yard conversion midway through the third quarter. Bates has now gone a perfect 21-for-21 on kicks (seven field goals, 14 extra points) on the campaign.