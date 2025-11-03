Bates went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Bates connected on a 41-yard field goal in the final moments of the third quarter before he had a 45-yard try blocked in the fourth quarter. The kicker has now made one or fewer field goals in four consecutive games and six of the last seven contests overall. On the year, Bates has gone 9-for-13 on field-goal attempts, including 2-for-5 from 50-plus yards, while making all 30 of his PATs over eight games.