Lions' Jake Rudock: Attempts five passes in 2017
Rudock completed three of five pass attempts for 24 yards and one interception in one appearance for the Lions in 2017.
Rudock's only playing time of the season came in Week 13 against the Ravens after starting quarterback Matthew Stafford exited with a hand injury. He fared much better in the preseason when he completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 380 yards, three scores and one interception on 56 attempts. Although Rudock will now be an exclusive-rights free agent at the end of the league year, the Lions like what they have in the 2016 sixth-rounder, rendering him a near certainty to be retained by Detroit this offseason.
