Lions' Jake Rudock: Efficient in third preseason contest
Rudock completed 10 of 13 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown during Friday's preseason game against the Patriots. He also rushed one time for 16 yards.
Once again, Rudock showed he can capably take the reigns of the Lions offense and is firmly entering the season as the undisputed backup to Matthew Stafford. Since Stafford isn't expected to play in the preseason finale Thursday in Buffalo, Rudock could make for an interesting DFS option against an inexperienced group of Bills corners.
